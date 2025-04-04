Hardik Pandya's Bowling Brilliance and LSG's Batting Triumph

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya delivered an electrifying bowling performance by capturing his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket during a thrilling IPL match on Friday. Despite Pandya's exceptional 5/36 figures, the Lucknow Super Giants clinched the game by crafting an imposing total of 203 for 8, thanks to stellar fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.

LSG's innings commenced explosively, with opener Marsh showcasing form by reaching his third half-century in four matches, scoring 60 off 31 balls. This aggressive start was bolstered by Markram, leading the team to a formidable 69 for no loss by the end of the power play, before Pandya's strategic bowling changes halted their progress.

The pivotal turning point arrived when left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur dismissed Marsh, followed by Pandya's removal of key batsmen including LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who continued his poor run with just 2 runs. Despite Pandya's efforts, Markram anchored the innings until the 18th over, ensuring LSG's strong total in a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)