Punjab Kings Gear Up for IPL 2025 Home Debut Against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings are set for their home debut in the IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh. Spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi emphasized the strong team spirit and mutual camaraderie, which creates a positive environment. Expectations are high from Glenn Maxwell's bowling prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:10 IST
Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo: PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings are preparing for their home debut in the 2025 Indian Premier League with a highly anticipated match against Rajasthan Royals at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh this Saturday. Spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi addressed the media, offering insights into the team's promising preparation and atmosphere.

Coach Joshi praised the camaraderie among players, underpinning a positive team environment. He remarked, "We have a strong team spirit and enthusiasm among the players. It's a totally different atmosphere this season, and we ensure the team is well-prepared and in the right mindset." Joshi credited the organized training camps for enhancing player performance and highlighted the supportive collaboration between young captain and head coach Ricky Ponting.

Joshi placed specific emphasis on Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose recent performances have been pivotal. "Maxwell is crucial for our spin bowling. His understanding of various venues' dynamics has been a significant advantage. With his experience, I am confident in his continued success," Joshi noted. The coach also stressed the importance of team form, asserting that consistent player performance diminishes the challenges of differing home and away conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

