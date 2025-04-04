Kevin De Bruyne: A Decade of Brilliance at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, renowned for his unparalleled creativity and formidable shot, has earned his place among the Premier League's elite midfielders during his 10-year tenure at Manchester City.

The Belgium playmaker declared on Friday that he would depart from City at the season's end, marking the conclusion of a prolific chapter at Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne's legacy is decorated with accolades: twice named Premier League Player of the Season, part of the squad that clinched 16 major trophies, and tied for the record of most assists in a single season. His statistics, including 70 league goals in 280 appearances and 118 career assists, underscore his significant impact on the game.

