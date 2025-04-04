Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne: A Decade of Brilliance at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, with unmatched creativity and a fierce shot, announced his exit from Manchester City after a decade. The Belgium midfielder has set remarkable records at the club, including two Player of the Season awards, 16 major trophies, and a record-setting number of assists and goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:47 IST
Kevin De Bruyne, renowned for his unparalleled creativity and formidable shot, has earned his place among the Premier League's elite midfielders during his 10-year tenure at Manchester City.

The Belgium playmaker declared on Friday that he would depart from City at the season's end, marking the conclusion of a prolific chapter at Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne's legacy is decorated with accolades: twice named Premier League Player of the Season, part of the squad that clinched 16 major trophies, and tied for the record of most assists in a single season. His statistics, including 70 league goals in 280 appearances and 118 career assists, underscore his significant impact on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

