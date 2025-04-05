Crusaders Triumph in Fiji, Chiefs Top Super Rugby Standings

The Canterbury Crusaders showcased a blistering performance to earn a 31-14 bonus-point victory against Fijian Drua on Saturday, marking their debut win in Fiji. This triumph pushes them to just two points shy of the league leaders, the Waikato Chiefs, in the Super Rugby Pacific standings.

The Crusaders rebounded emphatically from last week's unexpected defeat to Moana Pasifika, seizing control with five tries. Fullback Will Jordan's attacks were instrumental, as he assisted in three scores, solidifying a dominant 31-0 lead. Although Fijian Drua pulled back with two late tries, the Crusaders' early power play proved decisive.

In a separate clash, the Auckland Blues narrowly overcame the Wellington Hurricanes 19-18, breaking a losing streak thanks to a try from Marcel Renata and flyhalf Beauden Barrett's precise kicking. Meanwhile, Moana Pasifika celebrated back-to-back wins for the first time, and Western Force staged a comeback to defeat Otago Highlanders 29-20 in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)