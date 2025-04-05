Left Menu

Bayern's Midfield Blow: Musiala's Injury Setback

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is sidelined with a hamstring tear, missing the Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan. He sustained the injury in Bayern's 3-1 Bundesliga win over Augsburg, potentially boosting Thomas Müller's playtime before his season's end departure. Bayern plays Inter on Tuesday.

Munich | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:57 IST
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's attacking prowess suffered a setback as midfielder Jamal Musiala is confirmed to miss the upcoming Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan due to a hamstring injury.

A scan revealed Musiala's muscle tear in his left hamstring following Bayern's victory over Augsburg in the Bundesliga. The club stated Musiala would be sidelined for an indefinite period.

This development might increase game time for seasoned player Thomas Müller, who replaced Musiala in the match and announced his departure from Bayern at the season's end. Bayern will host Inter for the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

