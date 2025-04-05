Chennai Super Kings Secure Steady Innings
Chennai Super Kings achieved a score of 158/5 in their 20-over match, with Vijay Shankar leading with an unbeaten 69. Contributions also came from MS Dhoni, who remained not out at 30. Mukesh Kumar and Vipraj Nigam made noteworthy contributions in the bowling department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chennai Super Kings showcased their batting prowess with a score of 158/5 by the end of their 20 overs. Vijay Shankar impressed with an unbeaten 69, while MS Dhoni provided support by remaining not out at 30.
The match witnessed an early fall of wickets with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway departing at low scores, while Shivam Dube made a brief impact with 18 before being sent off by Nigam.
Bowler Vipraj Nigam stood out alongside Mukesh Kumar, both contributing significantly, with Nigam securing two wickets, helping to contain the Super Kings within a moderate target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
