Chennai Super Kings Secure Steady Innings

The Chennai Super Kings showcased their batting prowess with a score of 158/5 by the end of their 20 overs. Vijay Shankar impressed with an unbeaten 69, while MS Dhoni provided support by remaining not out at 30.

The match witnessed an early fall of wickets with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway departing at low scores, while Shivam Dube made a brief impact with 18 before being sent off by Nigam.

Bowler Vipraj Nigam stood out alongside Mukesh Kumar, both contributing significantly, with Nigam securing two wickets, helping to contain the Super Kings within a moderate target.

(With inputs from agencies.)