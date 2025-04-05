Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings Secure Steady Innings

Chennai Super Kings achieved a score of 158/5 in their 20-over match, with Vijay Shankar leading with an unbeaten 69. Contributions also came from MS Dhoni, who remained not out at 30. Mukesh Kumar and Vipraj Nigam made noteworthy contributions in the bowling department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST
Chennai Super Kings Secure Steady Innings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Super Kings showcased their batting prowess with a score of 158/5 by the end of their 20 overs. Vijay Shankar impressed with an unbeaten 69, while MS Dhoni provided support by remaining not out at 30.

The match witnessed an early fall of wickets with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway departing at low scores, while Shivam Dube made a brief impact with 18 before being sent off by Nigam.

Bowler Vipraj Nigam stood out alongside Mukesh Kumar, both contributing significantly, with Nigam securing two wickets, helping to contain the Super Kings within a moderate target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025