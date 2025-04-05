Left Menu

Aryan Shah, a promising 19-year-old Indian tennis player, showcased his talent at the SM Krishna Memorial Open in Bengaluru. Despite exiting in the quarterfinals and achieving semifinals in doubles, he remains focused on his career goals. Shah aims for a top 300 ranking, backed by his recent achievements and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:46 IST
Aryan Shah: Rising Tennis Star Eyes Global Success Amidst Challenges
India tennis player Aryan Shah (Image: SM Krishna Memorial Open/ITF). Image Credit: ANI
Aryan Shah, a standout young Indian tennis player, made a significant mark at the SM Krishna Memorial Open in Bengaluru recently. Shah reached the quarterfinals in singles and the semifinals in the doubles category alongside partner Karan Singh. Although defeated by the tournament's second seed Oliver Crawford, the 19-year-old from Ahmedabad is proving to be a formidable force on the Indian junior circuit.

Pitted as the sixth seed, Shah couldn't overcome Crawford, suffering a 6-3, 6-0 defeat, which marked his fourth consecutive loss to the English player. He acknowledged the challenge, stating, "I'm not able to get through him. In the past, I have managed to overturn similar losing streaks," Shah remarked, as noted in a press release from the SM Krishna Memorial Open.

Despite this setback, Shah's confidence soared from his recent victory at the ITF M25 Ahmedabad Open, where he ended Jay Clarke's 14-match winning streak. This win secured him entry into the ATP Next Gen Accelerator programme, opening doors to prestigious ATP Challenger events. Looking ahead, Shah is targeting a top 300 ranking by year's end but remains acutely aware of the financial and competitive challenges. He plans to participate in a Challenger event in Ivory Coast, striving to balance ambition with a strategic approach to his burgeoning career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

