Delhi Judo Council Elects New Leadership

Col. Rajpal Singh, from Swatantra Club, has been elected as the new president of the Delhi Judo Council, with Naveen Chauhan appointed as the secretary general representing the Indian Academy of Judo.

The elections, which took place in the capital on Saturday, highlight the council's commitment to promoting dynamic leadership and growth in the sport. The elections were conducted under the oversight of Shivnath Kumar and Paramjit Singh from the Delhi Olympic Association.

As the Council anticipates a new era, Sonam joins as the treasurer and Akram Shah, an Arjuna awardee, will lead the athletes commission, aiming to foster further development in judo across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)