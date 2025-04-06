Left Menu

Delhi Judo Council Elects New Leadership

Col. Rajpal Singh has been elected as the President of the Delhi Judo Council, while Naveen Chauhan takes on the role of Secretary General. The elections, overseen by officers of the Delhi Olympic Association, promise fresh leadership aimed at advancing the sport. Sonam assumes the position of treasurer.

Updated: 06-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:18 IST
Col. Rajpal Singh, from Swatantra Club, has been elected as the new president of the Delhi Judo Council, with Naveen Chauhan appointed as the secretary general representing the Indian Academy of Judo.

The elections, which took place in the capital on Saturday, highlight the council's commitment to promoting dynamic leadership and growth in the sport. The elections were conducted under the oversight of Shivnath Kumar and Paramjit Singh from the Delhi Olympic Association.

As the Council anticipates a new era, Sonam joins as the treasurer and Akram Shah, an Arjuna awardee, will lead the athletes commission, aiming to foster further development in judo across the city.

