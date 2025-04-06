Jasprit Bumrah's Anticipated IPL Return with Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah, renowned Indian pacer, is poised to make his much-awaited return, joining the Mumbai Indians squad for their upcoming IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This development was confirmed by Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who announced the news on Sunday.

Bumrah's return follows a period of recovery from a back injury sustained during the final Test against Australia in Sydney. The injury sidelined him from several key tournaments, including the Champions Trophy. According to Jayawardene, Bumrah's return will allow Mumbai Indians to utilize their preferred pace combination featuring Trent Boult and Reece Topley.

Despite the cautious optimism, Jayawardene highlighted the invaluable experience Bumrah brings, expecting him to significantly contribute through advice and guidance to younger players. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also appears set to play after recovering from a minor injury.

