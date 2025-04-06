Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Anticipated IPL Return with Mumbai Indians

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to the Mumbai Indians squad for the IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after recovering from a back injury. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed confidence in Bumrah's presence and discussed his potential impact on the team's pace attack alongside other key bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:29 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Anticipated IPL Return with Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah, renowned Indian pacer, is poised to make his much-awaited return, joining the Mumbai Indians squad for their upcoming IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This development was confirmed by Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who announced the news on Sunday.

Bumrah's return follows a period of recovery from a back injury sustained during the final Test against Australia in Sydney. The injury sidelined him from several key tournaments, including the Champions Trophy. According to Jayawardene, Bumrah's return will allow Mumbai Indians to utilize their preferred pace combination featuring Trent Boult and Reece Topley.

Despite the cautious optimism, Jayawardene highlighted the invaluable experience Bumrah brings, expecting him to significantly contribute through advice and guidance to younger players. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also appears set to play after recovering from a minor injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025