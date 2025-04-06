Left Menu

Gasquet's Monte Carlo Farewell: A Final Serve of Legacy

Richard Gasquet, a 38-year-old French tennis veteran, defeats Matteo Arnaldi at the Monte Carlo Masters in his final tournament appearance. Despite failing to fully capitalize on his talent in his career, Gasquet is renowned for his exquisite one-handed backhand but struggled against top-tier players like Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:13 IST
Gasquet's Monte Carlo Farewell: A Final Serve of Legacy
Gasquet
  • Country:
  • Monaco

In a bittersweet moment for tennis aficionados, Richard Gasquet, the 38-year-old French maestro, triumphed over Matteo Arnaldi with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters, his last professional tennis tournament.

Gasquet, who rose to fame two decades ago with a stunning victory over Roger Federer, received a wild card to join this year's competition. Known for his elegant one-handed backhand, Gasquet's career has been a tale of unfulfilled promise among tennis elites.

Ranked 259th, Monaco's Valentin Vacherot marked a career milestone by advancing with a decisive win over Jan-Lennard Struff, illustrating the unpredictability and excitement inherent in the tennis sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025