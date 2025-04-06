Gasquet's Monte Carlo Farewell: A Final Serve of Legacy
Richard Gasquet, a 38-year-old French tennis veteran, defeats Matteo Arnaldi at the Monte Carlo Masters in his final tournament appearance. Despite failing to fully capitalize on his talent in his career, Gasquet is renowned for his exquisite one-handed backhand but struggled against top-tier players like Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.
In a bittersweet moment for tennis aficionados, Richard Gasquet, the 38-year-old French maestro, triumphed over Matteo Arnaldi with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters, his last professional tennis tournament.
Gasquet, who rose to fame two decades ago with a stunning victory over Roger Federer, received a wild card to join this year's competition. Known for his elegant one-handed backhand, Gasquet's career has been a tale of unfulfilled promise among tennis elites.
Ranked 259th, Monaco's Valentin Vacherot marked a career milestone by advancing with a decisive win over Jan-Lennard Struff, illustrating the unpredictability and excitement inherent in the tennis sport.
