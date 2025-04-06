Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Sunrisers with Gill's Stellar Show

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets, fueled by stellar performances from Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mohammed Siraj. Despite a shaky start, GT chased down 153 runs with ease, while SRH continued their losing streak, sitting at the bottom of the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:11 IST
Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a commanding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets, in a match highlighted by standout performances from skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Sherfane Rutherford. Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul was instrumental in containing SRH to 152/8 in their 20 overs.

GT, initially troubled in their chase losing two early wickets for mere 16 runs, found solace in a vital 90-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. Their performance ensured GT chased down the target comfortably with 20 balls to spare, consolidating their second spot on the points table.

SRH's batting struggles were evident despite a fighting cameo from captain Pat Cummins, as they languished to their fourth consecutive loss, after starting their campaign with a win against Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Siraj's exceptional figures of 4/17 outshone the rest, highlighting SRH's shortcomings in the match.

