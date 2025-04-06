Mohammed Siraj's Redemption: A Stellar Performance Revives His Spirit
Pacer Mohammed Siraj, after being dropped from India's Champions Trophy squad, shone brightly with a stellar performance in the IPL, boosting Gujarat Titans to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. His 4/17 bowling figures and determination to improve his game underscored his comeback, earning praises from teammates and mentors alike.
Mohammed Siraj, reflecting on his earlier exclusion from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy, displayed remarkable resilience and skill in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, delivering an impressive 4/17, leading to Gujarat Titans' victory. Siraj shared his journey of overcoming self-doubt and working on his fitness and skills at the presentation ceremony.
Skipper Shubman Gill hailed the impact of bowlers like Siraj, calling them 'game-changers' in the T20 format. Gill, who scored 61 not out, emphasized the significant role bowlers play in securing matches, contrary to common perceptions focusing on batting. Washington Sundar also impressed in his debut for Gujarat Titans.
With the home crowd, including his parents, cheering him on, Siraj expressed the heartfelt significance of performing on his home ground. His determination to refine his bowling technique and mental outlook has evidently paid off, much to the delight of his teammates and fans.
