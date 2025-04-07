Ovechkin Breaks Unbreakable: Nets 895th NHL Goal

On a historic night, Washington Capitals' forward Alex Ovechkin achieved the seemingly impossible by scoring his 895th NHL goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's longstanding record. Ovechkin's milestone came during an electric game against the New York Islanders, triggering celebrations both on and off the ice.

As the Capitals faced off against the Islanders, Ovechkin's accomplishment in the second period ignited wild cheers among fans at the UBS Arena. The 39-year-old Russian, renowned for his powerful shot from the left face-off circle, was celebrated by teammates and applauded by Gretzky himself.

Despite the Islanders' victory, the spotlight remained on Ovechkin, whose career is marked by numerous records and a Stanley Cup championship in 2018. Hockey fans worldwide anxiously followed the 'GR8 Chase', cementing Ovechkin's stature as a legendary figure in the sport.

