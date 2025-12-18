Elior Group Appoints Ashwani Vohra to Lead Indian Growth

Elior Group has announced the appointment of Ashwani Vohra as the new Managing Director of Elior India. Vohra, who brings more than 25 years of food services and hospitality experience, will spearhead growth strategies and enhance operational capabilities.

Vohra is recognized as a transformative leader with a proven track record in driving profitable growth within the Indian market. His strategic acumen in building client-centric teams and emphasizing nutrition and sustainability aligns with Elior's vision.

Founded in 1991, Elior Group stands as a world leader in contract catering, operating in eleven countries. Serving millions daily, the Group remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, generating significant global revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)