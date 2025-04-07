Left Menu

Mourinho's Nose Grab Sparks Controversy in Istanbul Derby

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was fined $7,700 and banned for three games after grabbing Galatasaray's Okan Buruk's nose in a heated Istanbul derby. Having served one ban, Mourinho will miss two league matches. Fenerbahce claims Buruk exaggerated the incident; they currently trail Galatasaray by three points in the league.

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho faces consequences after a controversial nose-grabbing incident involving Galatasaray counterpart Okan Buruk during a heated Istanbul derby. The altercation has led to a fine of $7,700 and a three-match suspension for Mourinho from the Turkish Soccer Federation.

Mourinho began serving his ban as his team secured a 4-1 victory over Trabzonspor. However, the seasoned coach will be absent from upcoming league matches against Sivasspor and Kayserispor due to the penalty. The incident took place last Wednesday, following Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mourinho reached out from behind and made contact with Buruk's nose, causing Buruk to fall to the ground. Although Fenerbahce later accused Buruk of overreacting to the incident, the team is now three points behind Galatasaray in the Super Lig standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

