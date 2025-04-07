Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Shines at 25th Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Novak Djokovic, a twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion, will be a major highlight at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the event sees sporting legends like Boris Becker and Nadia Comăneci gather in the iconic Palacio de Cibeles to honor athletic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madisonville | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:10 IST
Novak Djokovic Shines at 25th Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • United States

Twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will captivate audiences at the Laureus World Sports Awards as it returns to Madrid. The event marks its 25th anniversary, promising a star-studded celebration of athletic prowess in the iconic Palacio de Cibeles on April 21.

As a five-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Djokovic expressed excitement about returning to Madrid, a city that holds cherished memories of his achievements. He is honored to join fellow sporting icons for this milestone event.

Among the luminaries confirmed to attend are six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker and legendary athletes including Nadia Comăneci, celebrating 50 years since her iconic 'Perfect 10.' The event will also see appearances from famed footballers, gymnasts, and Olympians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025