Novak Djokovic Shines at 25th Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will captivate audiences at the Laureus World Sports Awards as it returns to Madrid. The event marks its 25th anniversary, promising a star-studded celebration of athletic prowess in the iconic Palacio de Cibeles on April 21.

As a five-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Djokovic expressed excitement about returning to Madrid, a city that holds cherished memories of his achievements. He is honored to join fellow sporting icons for this milestone event.

Among the luminaries confirmed to attend are six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker and legendary athletes including Nadia Comăneci, celebrating 50 years since her iconic 'Perfect 10.' The event will also see appearances from famed footballers, gymnasts, and Olympians.

