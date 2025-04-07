Left Menu

Apex Pressure: Dhoni's Struggles as CSK's Death Overs Falter

Chennai Super Kings face a challenging IPL season, highlighted by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dwindling performance in the death overs. Though once a blessing, his presence is now a concern as CSK suffers three consecutive defeats. The team grapples with misfiring top-order batsmen and strategic dilemmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:45 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings' struggle in the Indian Premier League continues as the spotlight turns to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dwindling performance in death overs. Once a reliable finisher, Dhoni now faces scrutiny while the team has recorded three consecutive losses chasing down targets.

Despite his legendary status, Dhoni's contribution is questioned, leaving the 'Yellow Brigade' in a strategic conundrum, highlighting the inability to effectively utilize his experience and skill set during crucial moments. Coach Stephen Fleming expressed his concern, acknowledging the team's challenges.

Opponents strategically prefer setting high targets when playing against CSK, banking on their inconsistency and reliance on players like Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad, underscoring the pressing need for a reliable batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

