Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin following a historic achievement in the National Hockey League.

Ovechkin made history by scoring his 895th goal, surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky's all-time record, a milestone previously deemed unattainable.

This remarkable feat was acknowledged by the Kremlin on Monday, highlighting the athlete's significant contribution to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)