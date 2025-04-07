Ovechkin Breaks NHL Goal Record, Earns Putin's Praise
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin for breaking the NHL's all-time goal record. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's once unapproachable record.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin following a historic achievement in the National Hockey League.
Ovechkin made history by scoring his 895th goal, surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky's all-time record, a milestone previously deemed unattainable.
This remarkable feat was acknowledged by the Kremlin on Monday, highlighting the athlete's significant contribution to the sport.
