Left Menu

Brazil's New Soccer Rule on Ball Standing Sparks Controversy

Brazil's soccer federation has mandated yellow cards for players standing on the ball, following Memphis Depay's act that incited a brawl in a recent match. This new rule aligns with CONMEBOL's recommendations but has faced criticism from Depay himself, as the focus shifts towards improving the game's business aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:42 IST
Brazil's New Soccer Rule on Ball Standing Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's soccer federation has introduced a new rule targeting players who stand on the ball, mandating yellow cards as punishment. This decision follows an incident involving Dutch forward Memphis Depay that led to a brawl during the Paulista Championship final.

The directive, which comes with support from the continental body CONMEBOL, was enforced days after similar scenes unfolded in a South American U17 Championship match between Bolivia and Brazil. Players there received yellow cards for standing on the ball, adhering to the updated regulations.

However, the move has not been without controversy. Depay took to social media to criticize the decision, arguing for a focus on rules that enhance the sport and its business aspects. Despite the backlash, the CBF remains firm on implementing the measure aimed at maintaining decorum on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025