Brazil's New Soccer Rule on Ball Standing Sparks Controversy

Brazil's soccer federation has introduced a new rule targeting players who stand on the ball, mandating yellow cards as punishment. This decision follows an incident involving Dutch forward Memphis Depay that led to a brawl during the Paulista Championship final.

The directive, which comes with support from the continental body CONMEBOL, was enforced days after similar scenes unfolded in a South American U17 Championship match between Bolivia and Brazil. Players there received yellow cards for standing on the ball, adhering to the updated regulations.

However, the move has not been without controversy. Depay took to social media to criticize the decision, arguing for a focus on rules that enhance the sport and its business aspects. Despite the backlash, the CBF remains firm on implementing the measure aimed at maintaining decorum on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)