PCB Denies Mohsin Naqvi's Resignation Amid ACC Presidency
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed rumours of Mohsin Naqvi's resignation as chairman after his appointment as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). There were speculations of his resignation following Pakistan's poor cricket performances. However, Naqvi continues his PCB role alongside his new ACC position.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday firmly rejected rumours suggesting that its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is stepping down. These speculations intensified after Naqvi was appointed president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Some circles speculated a resignation following Pakistan's disappointing performance in recent cricket tours.
Rumours circulated claiming Naqvi had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the board's patron-in-chief, due to the team's losses in New Zealand and a poor Champion Trophy showing. However, the PCB has called these rumours 'baseless' and reaffirmed Naqvi's dedication to Pakistan cricket.
The possibility of Najam Sethi as a successor was also mentioned, but a PCB official stated there is no truth to Naqvi's alleged resignation. The PCB highlights the significance of Naqvi's dual role, both as ACC president and PCB chairman, underlining it as a proud moment for Pakistan.
