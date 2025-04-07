Left Menu

Dortmund's Dilemma: Schlotterbeck Sidelined by Injury

Borussia Dortmund's defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the remainder of the season due to a meniscus tear. This injury significantly impacts Dortmund's push for European qualification, and poses a challenge ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona. Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl emphasized Schlotterbeck's importance to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:06 IST
Dortmund's Dilemma: Schlotterbeck Sidelined by Injury
Nico Schlotterbeck

Borussia Dortmund's efforts to secure a spot in next season's European competitions have hit a major snag. Center back Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the season following a meniscus tear in his left knee, announced the Bundesliga club on Monday.

With Dortmund currently eighth in the Bundesliga and trailing five points behind fourth-placed Mainz 05, Schlotterbeck's absence could prove costly. Adding to their woes, Dortmund is set to face LaLiga leaders Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final, reviving last season's runner-up journey.

"Nico's loss hits us very hard," commented Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl. "He is vital to our team and has consistently delivered excellent performances. We aim to support him fully in his recovery."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025