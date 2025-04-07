Dortmund's Dilemma: Schlotterbeck Sidelined by Injury

Borussia Dortmund's efforts to secure a spot in next season's European competitions have hit a major snag. Center back Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the season following a meniscus tear in his left knee, announced the Bundesliga club on Monday.

With Dortmund currently eighth in the Bundesliga and trailing five points behind fourth-placed Mainz 05, Schlotterbeck's absence could prove costly. Adding to their woes, Dortmund is set to face LaLiga leaders Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final, reviving last season's runner-up journey.

"Nico's loss hits us very hard," commented Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl. "He is vital to our team and has consistently delivered excellent performances. We aim to support him fully in his recovery."

(With inputs from agencies.)