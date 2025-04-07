Left Menu

Powerful Half-Centuries Propel RCB to Commanding Total

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli's commanding half-centuries enabled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to set a formidable target of 221 against Mumbai Indians at the IPL. Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma provided crucial contributions, while Jasprit Bumrah emerged as Mumbai's most economical bowler upon his return.

Powerful Half-Centuries Propel RCB to Commanding Total
In a thrilling IPL showdown, Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a challenging total of 221, thanks to explosive half-centuries from skipper Rajat Patidar and star batter Virat Kohli. Their performances overshadowed a struggling Mumbai Indians bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium.

Invited to bat first, Patidar led from the front with a dynamic 64 off just 32 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli continued his rich vein of form, smashing a solid 67 from 42 deliveries. Additional fireworks came courtesy of Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed with a brisk 37, and Jitesh Sharma, who added an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls.

Despite the onslaught, Jasprit Bumrah stood out for Mumbai Indians with his restrictive bowling, conceding only 29 runs in four overs. However, RCB's relentless batting attack ensured a commanding score, setting the stage for a high-pressure chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

