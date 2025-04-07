Left Menu

Royal Challengers Break Decade-Long Drought at Wankhede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a thrilling 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians to claim their first win at Wankhede Stadium in a decade. Half-centuries from Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli propelled RCB to a formidable 221/5, while Krunal Pandya’s crucial final over ensured MI finished at 209/9.

Updated: 07-04-2025 23:33 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a nail-biting triumph over Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the IPL match on Monday, marking their first victory at Wankhede Stadium in 10 years.

RCB, batting first, saw captain Rajat Patidar and star player Virat Kohli hit brisk half-centuries, pushing the team to a challenging total of 221 for five.

Mumbai Indians responded with force, as Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya combined for an 89-run partnership that threatened to snatch the game away. However, Krunal Pandya's timely bowling in the last over brought three crucial wickets, ensuring a win for RCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

