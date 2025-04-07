Royal Challengers Break Decade-Long Drought at Wankhede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a nail-biting triumph over Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the IPL match on Monday, marking their first victory at Wankhede Stadium in 10 years.

RCB, batting first, saw captain Rajat Patidar and star player Virat Kohli hit brisk half-centuries, pushing the team to a challenging total of 221 for five.

Mumbai Indians responded with force, as Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya combined for an 89-run partnership that threatened to snatch the game away. However, Krunal Pandya's timely bowling in the last over brought three crucial wickets, ensuring a win for RCB.

