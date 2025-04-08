Xander Schauffele: Driven by Setbacks, Eyes on the Green Jacket

Xander Schauffele's recent injury setback provided a rollercoaster of emotions, leaving him grateful for his health and determined to fight for his first Green Jacket at the Masters. After winning two majors last year, the Californian downplayed rib pain at the season's start, leading to a two-month recovery period.

Despite feeling professionally irresponsible, Schauffele has focused on regaining his form, motivated by the stellar performances of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Both McIlroy and Scheffler are leading contenders for the upcoming tournament, credited with playing outstanding golf this season.

Schauffele's sideline experience reminded him of his love for the game and the swift passage of time on the tour. As he prepares for his eighth Masters appearance, where his best was second place in 2019, Schauffele remains driven by the dream of competing on the PGA Tour.

