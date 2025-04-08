Bernhard Langer's Emotional Farewell: A Legacy at the Masters

In an emotional farewell, Bernhard Langer has decided this year will be his last at the Masters. The legendary golfer from Germany, who secured two coveted titles, announced his retirement amid reflections on his illustrious career.

Langer, known for adapting to an ever-changing Augusta National course, will play his 41st and final Masters, marking the end of an era. The 67-year-old cites his recent injury and the increasing challenge posed by younger players as reasons for his retirement.

Reflecting on his start in the sport, Langer recalls caddying as a child and his eventual rise to golfing fame. His contributions to the sport were celebrated in a montage, encapsulating a storied legacy marked by two green jackets and a lasting impact on the game.

