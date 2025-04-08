Extra Support for Champions: Hockey India's Winning Strategy

In a strategic move to bolster player well-being, Hockey India dispatched additional support staff, including a physiotherapist and a masseuse, to the Senior Men's National Championship in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative is aimed at providing much-needed medical attention and recovery support to players engaged in this high-intensity tournament.

The championship showcases 31 elite players from the Indian men's hockey team, including notable names like Hardik Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh. Given the demanding nature of the event, Hockey India's decision underscores its dedication to player health. Chief Coach Craig Fulton highlighted the lack of specialized medical staff in local teams, emphasizing the importance of professional support to prevent injuries.

With the FIH Pro League on the horizon, maintaining player fitness is crucial. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey reiterated the organization's commitment to athlete well-being and competition standards, asserting that providing appropriate medical and recovery infrastructure is vital for both safety and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)