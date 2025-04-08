NBA Eyes European Expansion: A New Era for International Basketball

The NBA is considering launching a European league in collaboration with FIBA, aiming to capitalize on the rich talent across the continent. Commissioner Adam Silver envisions a 16-team format comprised of 12 permanent clubs and four qualifiers, sparking both interest and concern within Europe's basketball community.

The Euroleague, a longstanding presence in European basketball, has signaled its openness to dialogue yet expressed apprehension about the introduction of another league. With a cult following and growing attendance, the Euroleague's CEO Paulius Motiejunas argues that fostering growth should be the priority over creating new divisions, which could confuse and fragment the fan base.

NFL and MLB's successful international expansions provide a template for the NBA's strategy. Supporters of the plan see it as a chance to strengthen global connections and foster talent, while critics advise cooperation and development of existing leagues. As the sport's global footprint expands, the potential for a European NBA league could mark a transformative shift in international basketball.

