PCB's Billion-Rupee Success: Champions Trophy Exceeds Expectations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it has exceeded its financial target by earning three billion rupees from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy. Originally aiming for two billion, this financial boost is crucial amid criticism of the national team's performance over the last two years.

In a detailed response to Parliament, the PCB outlined ongoing investments totaling 18 billion rupees for the redevelopment of major stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The upgrades are scheduled for completion by 2026, with further improvements scheduled post-Pakistan Super League in May.

Stressing transparency, the PCB disclosed that no budgetary mismanagement has occurred, attributing this to the ICC's management of the Champions Trophy. The PCB remains focused on enhancing team performance by addressing player injuries and varying playing conditions, while maintaining accountability through systematic evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)