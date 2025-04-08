Riveting IPL Showdown: Lucknow Triumphs Over Kolkata in High-Stakes Thriller

In a nail-biting IPL clash at Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants showcased resilience, clinching a heart-stopping victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by a slender margin of four runs. It was a match where batters shined, but LSG's bowlers held their nerve to seal the win.

Ajinkya Rahane, the KKR skipper, gave a masterclass in power-hitting, scoring a dynamic 61 from 35 balls, as Kolkata almost pulled off their most impressive chase. Yet, it wasn't to be, as Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi thwarted KKR's assault just in time.

Nicholas Pooran stole the show with an unbeaten 87 off 36 balls, propelling LSG to 238/3. Though KKR were on track at 162/3, Rahane's exit sparked a collapse, and Bishnoi's final over heroics restricted them to 234/7, sealing an electrifying win for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)