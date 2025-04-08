WCL: Where Legends Reign Supreme in Cricket's Modern Era

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), a groundbreaking cricket tournament, concluded its inaugural season with resounding success, as India emerged victorious against Pakistan in the final match.

Founded by Harshit Tomar in collaboration with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, the tournament uniquely features both retired and active players who are not bound by national contracts. As reported by WCL, it is the only event of its kind recognized by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Reaching its second anniversary, WCL continues to disrupt the cricket scene by capturing massive global audiences and drawing in legendary players like AB de Villiers for the eagerly awaited Season 2. Harshit Tomar's visionary shift from music to sports has not only honored cricketing legends but also captivated modern fans. (ANI)

