Left Menu

WCL: Where Legends Reign Supreme in Cricket's Modern Era

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) has revolutionized cricket by blending legends and active players in a unique tournament. Founded by Harshit Tomar and Ajay Devgn, WCL achieved massive viewership in its debut season, setting the stage for an anticipated second season featuring AB de Villiers and other cricket stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:05 IST
WCL: Where Legends Reign Supreme in Cricket's Modern Era
Stars to play in World Championship of Legends (Image: WCL media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), a groundbreaking cricket tournament, concluded its inaugural season with resounding success, as India emerged victorious against Pakistan in the final match.

Founded by Harshit Tomar in collaboration with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, the tournament uniquely features both retired and active players who are not bound by national contracts. As reported by WCL, it is the only event of its kind recognized by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Reaching its second anniversary, WCL continues to disrupt the cricket scene by capturing massive global audiences and drawing in legendary players like AB de Villiers for the eagerly awaited Season 2. Harshit Tomar's visionary shift from music to sports has not only honored cricketing legends but also captivated modern fans. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025