Eden Gardens Controversy: Rahane Questions IPL's Home Advantage

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane critiqued the Eden Gardens pitch for lacking support for spinners after their second home defeat. While acknowledging the ongoing debate about 'home advantage,' Rahane refrained from commenting to avoid controversy. He praised Lucknow Super Giants for their strategic play and reflected on his career prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:44 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed his dissatisfaction with the Eden Gardens pitch, noting a lack of support for spinners following the team's second home defeat.

On the issue of 'home advantage,' Rahane avoided detailed comments to prevent controversy, acknowledging the growing concern among teams about pitch conditions.

Despite the issues, Rahane praised Lucknow Super Giants for their effective use of the boundary and strategic play, which led to KKR's narrow loss. Reflecting on his performance, Rahane concentrated on enjoying his game, staying optimistic about future prospects.

