Eden Gardens Controversy: Rahane Questions IPL's Home Advantage

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed his dissatisfaction with the Eden Gardens pitch, noting a lack of support for spinners following the team's second home defeat.

On the issue of 'home advantage,' Rahane avoided detailed comments to prevent controversy, acknowledging the growing concern among teams about pitch conditions.

Despite the issues, Rahane praised Lucknow Super Giants for their effective use of the boundary and strategic play, which led to KKR's narrow loss. Reflecting on his performance, Rahane concentrated on enjoying his game, staying optimistic about future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)