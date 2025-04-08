Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Set for Doha Diamond League Debut

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a double Olympic medalist, will begin his season at the Doha Diamond League on May 16. Known for his achievements in athletics, Chopra anticipates strong support from Indian fans in Qatar. He aims to continue his consistent performance under coach Jan Zelezny.

  • Country:
  • India

Double Olympic medallist and Indian javelin throw icon Neeraj Chopra announced his participation in the upcoming Doha Diamond League, slated for May 16 in Qatar. This event marks Chopra's season debut, and the athlete expressed excitement about performing in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Chopra, who clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2024 Paris Games, has a history of success in Doha. He won at the Qatar Sports Club last year with a world-leading throw of 88.67m. Train under the legendary Jan Zelezny, Chopra is eager to capitalize on his rigorous preparation.

The Diamond League event will see Chopra compete against top athletes aiming for the prestigious title. Following Doha, he will participate in his namesake event, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic,' underscoring his commitment to excellence in his sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

