Belgium Stuns England in Women's Nations League Upset
European champions England faced a surprise defeat by Belgium in the Women's Nations League, while France advanced to the semifinals. Spain topped Group 3, and Germany led in Group 1. The unanticipated results have set the stage for exciting knockout rounds as teams vie for the championship.
- Country:
- Belgium
LEUVEN, Belgium, April 8 - In a stunning turn of events, European champions England suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Belgium in the Women's Nations League. Downplaying expectations, Belgium turned the tables at home just days after a heavy loss to England.
Belgium took an early lead with Tessa Wullaert's goal, followed by Justine Vanhaevermaet, as they asserted dominance, making it 3-0 within 29 minutes. England's Beth Mead managed to net a penalty, yet it was too late as the Belgians held firm.
Teenage sensation Michelle Agyemang offered a glimmer of hope with a dramatic goal. Despite her effort, Belgium remained resilient. In parallel, France secured victory over Norway, and in Group 1, Germany maintained a lead over the Netherlands. The stakes rise further as teams prepare for the semifinals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
