Left Menu

Belgium Stuns England in Women's Nations League Upset

European champions England faced a surprise defeat by Belgium in the Women's Nations League, while France advanced to the semifinals. Spain topped Group 3, and Germany led in Group 1. The unanticipated results have set the stage for exciting knockout rounds as teams vie for the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leuven | Updated: 09-04-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 02:24 IST
Belgium Stuns England in Women's Nations League Upset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

LEUVEN, Belgium, April 8 - In a stunning turn of events, European champions England suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Belgium in the Women's Nations League. Downplaying expectations, Belgium turned the tables at home just days after a heavy loss to England.

Belgium took an early lead with Tessa Wullaert's goal, followed by Justine Vanhaevermaet, as they asserted dominance, making it 3-0 within 29 minutes. England's Beth Mead managed to net a penalty, yet it was too late as the Belgians held firm.

Teenage sensation Michelle Agyemang offered a glimmer of hope with a dramatic goal. Despite her effort, Belgium remained resilient. In parallel, France secured victory over Norway, and in Group 1, Germany maintained a lead over the Netherlands. The stakes rise further as teams prepare for the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025