Belgium Stuns England in Women's Nations League Upset

LEUVEN, Belgium, April 8 - In a stunning turn of events, European champions England suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Belgium in the Women's Nations League. Downplaying expectations, Belgium turned the tables at home just days after a heavy loss to England.

Belgium took an early lead with Tessa Wullaert's goal, followed by Justine Vanhaevermaet, as they asserted dominance, making it 3-0 within 29 minutes. England's Beth Mead managed to net a penalty, yet it was too late as the Belgians held firm.

Teenage sensation Michelle Agyemang offered a glimmer of hope with a dramatic goal. Despite her effort, Belgium remained resilient. In parallel, France secured victory over Norway, and in Group 1, Germany maintained a lead over the Netherlands. The stakes rise further as teams prepare for the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)