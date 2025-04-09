Tragedy Strikes: Catastrophic Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic

A devastating roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital has claimed the lives of at least 66 people, including a popular local singer and former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, according to authorities. The tragedy unfolded during a concert attended by prominent figures from politics, sports, and entertainment.

Presidential spokesperson Homero Figueroa announced increased emergency crew operations, utilizing heavy machinery to expedite debris removal and search efforts. The head of the Dominican Republic's emergency operations center, Juan Manuel Mendez, reported uncertainty about the number of people in the club, as emergency services continued to pull survivors from the wreckage.

The disaster, which occurred during a performance by Dominican singer Rubby Perez, killed Perez and other well-known individuals, including Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi and sister to ex-MLB player Nelson Cruz. Octavio Dotel, another victim, died en route to the hospital. Psychological support is being provided to families, and an investigation continues into the collapse's cause.

