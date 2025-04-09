Left Menu

Unveiling the Doping Dilemma: Australian Sport Supplements Under Scrutiny

A survey by Sport Integrity Australia found over one-third of online sport supplements in Australia contain substances banned by WADA. Products marketed for fat burning and muscle building are highly risky. Many products lacked proper labeling, contributing to Australia's largest mass doping case in professional sports.

Updated: 09-04-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:34 IST

A recent survey conducted by Sport Integrity Australia has unveiled a compelling doping issue within the sports supplements industry in Australia. Over one-third of supplements available online were found to contain substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), raising concerns about athlete safety and product regulation.

The survey, which tested 200 supplements including amino acids and protein powders, highlighted the stringent risks associated with products marketed for fat burning, muscle building, or pre-workout. Alarmingly, over half of the products with banned substances did not disclose these contents on their labels or websites, posing a serious compliance issue.

This revelation comes in the wake of Australia's most significant doping scandal where 34 footballers from the Essendon Bombers club were penalized for using banned substances. The findings urge athletes to exercise caution and demand transparency in supplement packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

