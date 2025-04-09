Left Menu

Brazil's Historic Win: Breaking the American Soccer Streak

In a thrilling soccer match, Brazil achieved a historic 2-1 victory over the USA, marking their first win against the Americans since 2014. Amanda Gutierres scored in stoppage time to secure the victory in an exhibition game, reflecting Brazil's growing prowess in women's soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:54 IST
Brazil's Historic Win: Breaking the American Soccer Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil stunned the United States with a 2-1 victory, marking their first triumph over the Americans since 2014. The game, held at San Jose's PayPal Park, was the second of two exhibition matches following last summer's Olympics.

The match began with a quick goal from the U.S. as Catarina Macario scored just 34 seconds in, but Kerolin's strike in the 24th minute leveled the score. Amanda Gutierres, who came off the bench, netted the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

Despite the loss, U.S. coach Emma Hayes continues to evaluate her lineup. The match saw seven changes from a prior game against Brazil, and the young U.S. roster averaged just 17.9 national team caps, indicating a transitional phase for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

