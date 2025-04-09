Historic Victory: Brazil Edges the USA in Stoppage Time

Amanda Gutierres clinched a dramatic stoppage-time victory for Brazil, scoring the decisive goal in their 2-1 win against the United States. This landmark victory was Brazil's first over the U.S. since 2014, showcasing their formidable development in international soccer.

The match, held at San Jose's PayPal Park, was the second of two exhibition games between the nations. The U.S. initially led with Catarina Macario's rapid goal, only for Brazil's Kerolin to equalize. Gutierres capitalized in extra time, ending the U.S.'s bid for a clean sheet under coach Emma Hayes.

The defeat highlighted adjustments needed by the U.S. team, which is in a transitional phase with a roster of relatively inexperienced players averaging 17.9 national appearances. The Americans have now lost two of their last three matches, indicating a challenging period ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)