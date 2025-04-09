Historic Victory: Brazil Edges the USA in Stoppage Time
Amanda Gutierres scored in stoppage time, securing Brazil's 2-1 win over the United States in an evenly contested exhibition match. This marked Brazil's first victory against the U.S. since 2014, demonstrating a strong performance from the South American team and challenging the American side under coach Emma Hayes.
The match, held at San Jose's PayPal Park, was the second of two exhibition games between the nations. The U.S. initially led with Catarina Macario's rapid goal, only for Brazil's Kerolin to equalize. Gutierres capitalized in extra time, ending the U.S.'s bid for a clean sheet under coach Emma Hayes.
The defeat highlighted adjustments needed by the U.S. team, which is in a transitional phase with a roster of relatively inexperienced players averaging 17.9 national appearances. The Americans have now lost two of their last three matches, indicating a challenging period ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
