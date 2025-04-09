Shrivalli Bhamidipaty Shines in India's Billie Jean King Cup Opener

In a stunning display of talent, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, ranked 345 in WTA singles, propelled India to a commanding start in their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 opener. Playing at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune, the 23-year-old from Hyderabad secured a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory over New Zealand's Aishi Das, marking her debut appearance with triumph.

Reflecting on her performance, an emotional Bhamidipaty expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from her team and fans. "Playing my debut match for the country was incredibly emotional," she stated in a press release by the Billie Jean King Cup. Emphasizing teamwork, she highlighted the importance of focus and national pride in her victory.

Bhamidipaty further elaborated on the synergy within the team, mentioning the healthy blend of seasoned players and newcomers. Praising experienced teammates like Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina, she acknowledged their guidance and support. The Indian team's cohesion, both on and off the court, was evident in their spirited interactions, laying a strong foundation for future matches.

