Left Menu

Unseeded Underdog: Alejandro Tabilo Stuns Djokovic Again

Alejandro Tabilo achieved a major upset by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Monte Carlo Masters, maintaining an undefeated record against the former champion. Despite a challenging year, Tabilo managed to perform exceptionally well, capitalizing on Djokovic's errors to secure a memorable victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:00 IST
Unseeded Underdog: Alejandro Tabilo Stuns Djokovic Again

The tennis world witnessed a significant upset as unseeded Alejandro Tabilo defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Monte Carlo Masters, marking his second victory over the Serbian. Tabilo's 6-3 6-4 triumph highlighted his growing prowess on the court, especially against top-tier opponents.

The match underscored Djokovic's ongoing struggles, as evidenced by his 29 unforced errors. Tabilo's victory is a continuation of his perfect record against Djokovic, having beaten him previously in Rome. For Djokovic, the defeat dashed his hopes of capturing a significant milestone, his 100th Tour level title.

Tabilo, who faced a tough start to the year, expressed relief and happiness at his performance improvement, emphasizing personal struggles have been overcome. His victory serves as a testament to his resilience and ability to seize critical opportunities against a formidable opponent like Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025