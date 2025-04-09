Unseeded Underdog: Alejandro Tabilo Stuns Djokovic Again

The tennis world witnessed a significant upset as unseeded Alejandro Tabilo defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Monte Carlo Masters, marking his second victory over the Serbian. Tabilo's 6-3 6-4 triumph highlighted his growing prowess on the court, especially against top-tier opponents.

The match underscored Djokovic's ongoing struggles, as evidenced by his 29 unforced errors. Tabilo's victory is a continuation of his perfect record against Djokovic, having beaten him previously in Rome. For Djokovic, the defeat dashed his hopes of capturing a significant milestone, his 100th Tour level title.

Tabilo, who faced a tough start to the year, expressed relief and happiness at his performance improvement, emphasizing personal struggles have been overcome. His victory serves as a testament to his resilience and ability to seize critical opportunities against a formidable opponent like Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)