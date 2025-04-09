Left Menu

LA 2028 Olympics: A New Era for Women's Soccer

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will increase women's soccer teams from 12 to 16, while men's teams will reduce from 16 to 12. This decision reflects the growing popularity of women's sports, particularly in the U.S. The total number of athletes remains unchanged despite these structural adjustments.

LA 2028 Olympics: A New Era for Women's Soccer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are set to revolutionize the soccer competition landscape by expanding the number of women's teams from 12 to 16, although the men's teams will see a reduction from 16 to 12, according to a statement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.

This game-changing decision is one among several updates to the event's programme, as the IOC seeks to balance gender representation in team sports. The sharp increase in women's soccer teams is ascribed to the sport's soaring popularity, notably within the United States.

Kit McConnell, IOC Sports Director, emphasized the organization's commitment to reflecting this growth, particularly with the U.S. as a significant focal point. Despite the changes, the total number of athletes competing will remain at 10,500, maintaining equilibrium in overall participation.

