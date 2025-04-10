Left Menu

Nicolas Echavarria Wins Masters Par-3 Contest, Breaking New Ground

Nicolas Echavarria triumphed in the Masters Par-3 Contest, edging J.J. Spaun in a playoff, days before the major championship. Despite no Par-3 winner securing the same week's major victory historically, Echavarria remains hopeful. The event, marked by memorable moments, serves as a family-friendly tradition during Masters week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 05:10 IST
Nicolas Echavarria began Masters week on a high note, clinching the Masters Par-3 Contest in a playoff against J.J. Spaun. He hopes to overcome the so-called 'Par-3 curse' as no winner has gone on to secure the main championship in the same week.

Held at Augusta National Golf Club, the Par-3 Contest saw Echavarria birdie the second playoff hole, finishing regulation tied at five-under-par 22. The event isn't just about competition; it has become a cherished family affair, offering a laid-back atmosphere before the intense major tournament.

Golfers Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, and Brooks Koepka all impressed with aces. Rory McIlroy, chasing a career Grand Slam, embraced the relaxed environment, finding joy in family moments, including his daughter Poppy's standout long putt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

