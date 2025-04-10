Left Menu

Sanju Samson Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Slow Over-Rate in IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh for a slow over-rate in an IPL match against Gujarat Titans. This marks their second offense of the season. The rest of the team faced penalties as well. Gujarat Titans won, leading the standings.

Updated: 10-04-2025 09:13 IST
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been levied a significant Rs 24 lakh fine due to maintaining a slow over-rate during an IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The IPL confirmed the penalty following the Royals' second offense under the league's over-rate regulations this season. As per the Code of Conduct, other team members, including the Impact Player, face fines of either Rs six lakh or 25% of their match fees.

In a dominating performance, Gujarat Titans won the match by 58 runs, placing them at the top of the leaderboard, while Rajasthan Royals lag behind with two victories in five matches.

