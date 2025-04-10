Left Menu

Cricket's Olympic Comeback: A 128-Year Wait Ends at LA 2028

After 128 years, cricket returns to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Six teams will compete in the T20 format for both men and women. Qualification details are pending, but the host nation, USA, is expected to have a direct entry. Cricket joins four other new sports for LA28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:48 IST
  • India

Cricket is set for a historic return to the Olympic fold at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, ending a 128-year hiatus. The confirmation came on Wednesday, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to the sport's enthusiasts.

Previously, cricket made its sole Olympic appearance in the 1900 Paris Games, featuring a single unofficial Test match between Great Britain and France. At LA 2028, the competition will heat up with six teams playing in the T20 format for both men's and women's events, with each team comprising 15 players, ensuring the spotlight shines on a total of 90 athletes per gender.

While the qualification criteria are yet to be unveiled, the host nation USA is anticipated to receive a direct entry, leaving only five spots for qualification. This inclusion in LA28 was greenlit by the International Olympic Committee in 2023, alongside baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash.

