Left Menu

Basit Ali Urges Jaiswal to Focus: A Tale of Rising and Falling Cricket Stars

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali advised Yashasvi Jaiswal to refocus on his passion for cricket to avoid Prithvi Shaw's fate. Jaiswal's recent poor performances in IPL have drawn criticism. Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya and Sai Sudharsan excel, spotlighting India's emerging talent as Kohli and Sharma exit T20s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:22 IST
Basit Ali Urges Jaiswal to Focus: A Tale of Rising and Falling Cricket Stars
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricket star Basit Ali delivered a candid message to the struggling Yashasvi Jaiswal, urging the budding talent to reignite his passion for cricket, lest he follow in the footsteps of Prithvi Shaw, whose once-promising international career has stalled. Jaiswal has faced criticism post-IPL 2025, following his uninspiring performances after a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Barring a notable 67 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals' star has been unable to match previous exploits. The pressure is mounting as Jaiswal aims to fulfil expectations in the IPL amid a grueling schedule. Basit Ali attributes the young cricketer's current woes to a lack of focus and warns of potential ramifications if not addressed.

While Jaiswal strives for a comeback, Priyansh Arya and Sai Sudharsan's outstanding displays offer hope for India's cricket future. Arya shattered records with a stunning 39-ball century, and Sudharsan remains in formidable form, ranking second in the Orange Cap race. Basit also believes the retirement of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was timely, pointing to the exciting influx of new talent in the Indian cricket landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025