Moana Pasifika Chases Historic Win in Super Rugby Pacific Drama

Moana Pasifika is set to clash with the Auckland Blues this Saturday at Eden Park in a pivotal Super Rugby Pacific matchup. Aiming for a historic third consecutive victory, Moana Pasifika has showcased remarkable improvement under the guidance of coach Tana Umaga since their challenging debut in 2022.

Leading the charge, Moana stunned the rugby establishment by scoring 90 points over major teams, including the Canterbury Crusaders and New South Wales Waratahs. With key player Ardie Savea, Moana eyes a top-six playoff berth and aims to deliver a decisive blow to the Blues' fading title aspirations.

Meanwhile, despite a recent victory over the Wellington Hurricanes, the Blues find themselves struggling and second from the bottom. Rugby excitement continues throughout the league, with the Waratahs seeking a turnaround against the Waikato Chiefs and other teams scrambling for playoff positions as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)