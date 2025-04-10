Left Menu

Moana Pasifika Chases Historic Win in Super Rugby Pacific Drama

Moana Pasifika aims for a historic third straight victory in Super Rugby Pacific, meeting Auckland Blues at Eden Park. Under Tana Umaga, Moana has upset major teams and is nearing playoffs. The match is crucial, with the struggling Blues seeking redemption and the injected intensity from other league matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moana Pasifika is set to clash with the Auckland Blues this Saturday at Eden Park in a pivotal Super Rugby Pacific matchup. Aiming for a historic third consecutive victory, Moana Pasifika has showcased remarkable improvement under the guidance of coach Tana Umaga since their challenging debut in 2022.

Leading the charge, Moana stunned the rugby establishment by scoring 90 points over major teams, including the Canterbury Crusaders and New South Wales Waratahs. With key player Ardie Savea, Moana eyes a top-six playoff berth and aims to deliver a decisive blow to the Blues' fading title aspirations.

Meanwhile, despite a recent victory over the Wellington Hurricanes, the Blues find themselves struggling and second from the bottom. Rugby excitement continues throughout the league, with the Waratahs seeking a turnaround against the Waikato Chiefs and other teams scrambling for playoff positions as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

