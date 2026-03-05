EFL Championship Playoffs to Expand in 2026-27 Season

The EFL Championship promotion playoffs are set to expand from four teams to six, beginning in the 2026-27 season, the English Football League announced on Thursday. This change aims to create more competitive matches as the season draws to a close.

Currently, the top two teams in the second-tier secure automatic promotion to the Premier League, with the next four vying for the third spot. Starting next season, the third and fourth-placed teams will advance to the semifinal rounds, while the subsequent four will clash in eliminator ties to reach these semifinals.

Trevor Birch, EFL Chief Executive, stated, "The playoffs have become a staple of the domestic football calendar since their inception in 1986/87, adding drama and suspense to the EFL." Following comprehensive discussions with clubs and stakeholders, the move aims to offer more clubs and their supporters a realistic chance at promotion. This new format gives even the eighth-placed team a potential route to the Premier League, following approval at Thursday's EFL general meeting.