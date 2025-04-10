Left Menu

Thailand's Rising Tennis Star Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup

Mananchaya Sawangkaew from Thailand stands out at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 in Pune, securing wins against Hong Kong and India. Her success, despite challenging weather conditions, highlights her dedication and the crucial role of teamwork at this prestigious tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:34 IST
Thailand's Rising Tennis Star Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup
Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Photo: MSLTA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand is making significant strides at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 tournament, held at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune. Organized by the MSLTA in partnership with AITA and PMDTA, the event has seen Sawangkaew win both of her matches, showcasing her impressive talent.

On the opening day, she contributed to Thailand's 3-0 victory over Hong Kong, China. Sawangkaew overcame an initial setback to defeat Hong Yi Cody Wong, with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, setting a robust pace for her team. Her performance continued to shine as she faced India's Sahaja Yamalapalli on the second day, eventually winning in a competitive encounter that ended prematurely due to Yamalapalli's injury.

Sawangkaew, who also participated in the WTA Mumbai Open, praised the facilities in India, comparing them favorably to international standards. She noted the advantage of playing in cooler evening temperatures and emphasized the importance of team support in high-pressure situations. Commenting on Yamalapalli, Sawangkaew wished her well, acknowledging her progress and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025