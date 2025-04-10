Thailand's Rising Tennis Star Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup

Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand is making significant strides at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 tournament, held at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune. Organized by the MSLTA in partnership with AITA and PMDTA, the event has seen Sawangkaew win both of her matches, showcasing her impressive talent.

On the opening day, she contributed to Thailand's 3-0 victory over Hong Kong, China. Sawangkaew overcame an initial setback to defeat Hong Yi Cody Wong, with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, setting a robust pace for her team. Her performance continued to shine as she faced India's Sahaja Yamalapalli on the second day, eventually winning in a competitive encounter that ended prematurely due to Yamalapalli's injury.

Sawangkaew, who also participated in the WTA Mumbai Open, praised the facilities in India, comparing them favorably to international standards. She noted the advantage of playing in cooler evening temperatures and emphasized the importance of team support in high-pressure situations. Commenting on Yamalapalli, Sawangkaew wished her well, acknowledging her progress and determination.

