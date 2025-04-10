Lovlina Borgohain's Dilemma: Weight Class Shuffle Ahead of 2028 Olympics

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is facing a significant decision after the International Olympic Committee announced the removal of the 75kg category for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. This change forces her to consider moving down to 70kg or bulking up to compete in the +80kg division.

Lovlina, caught off guard by the IOC's announcement, expressed her shock from Guwahati. She leans toward the 70kg category as a viable option, given her concerns about bulking up to +80kg. Her coach, Pranamika Bora, stated that comprehensive fitness and medical evaluations would be necessary before a final decision is made.

Borgohain has a history of successfully adapting to category shifts, such as moving up to 75kg for the Paris Games. The 2028 Olympics will now feature seven weight categories for both men and women, ensuring gender parity in the sport, with the inclusion of an additional women's category since the Paris Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)