Billie Jean King Cup Finals Rescheduled to September in China

The Billie Jean King Cup finals have been rescheduled to September 16-21 in Shenzhen, China, organizers announced Thursday. This change aligns better with top women's tennis players' schedules following the U.S. Open on September 7.

Shenzhen will continue to host the annual tournament finals until 2027, capitalizing on the Asian swing of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tour, which includes events such as the China Open in Beijing and Wuhan Open.

Defending champions Italy, along with host China, are set to compete in the eight-team lineup. The remaining six finalists will come from qualifiers held in Australia, the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, and Slovakia.

