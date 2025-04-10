KKR's Resilience Paves Way for Crucial IPL Clash Against CSK
Venkatesh Iyer, vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, underscores team adaptability before a crucial IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Despite a narrow four-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer is optimistic about KKR's performance and places importance on mindset over statistics, highlighting the significance of versatility in cricket.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has highlighted the team's adaptability ahead of their decisive IPL 2025 face-off against Chennai Super Kings. Despite a narrow four-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer remains upbeat about their form. During a press conference on Thursday, he emphasized the evenly contested nature of the previous match, saying, "We played some very good cricket last time around."
When asked about leveraging their spin attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy, Iyer downplayed strategizing for specific conditions. Instead, he stressed on preparing for good cricket conditions, underscoring the essence of professional sport. "A champion team must perform well under all conditions," he stated confidently, also emphasizing his focus on mindset over statistics.
In their last match, Lucknow Super Giants' batsmen Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh outperformed KKR, securing a narrow four-run victory at Eden Gardens. This win propelled the Super Giants to fourth place in the standings with six points, while KKR's slip to sixth reflects the tight competition in IPL 2025. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sir Alastair Cook's Triumphant Return to the Cricket Scene
Cricket Mania Unleashed: Parimatch's Roaring Roadshow Captivates Kolkata
Vision 11 Renews Alliance with Chennai Super Kings for Thrilling T20 Season
Virat Kohli: Raising Standards in the Cricketing World
Zimbabwe Gears Up for Exciting Home Cricket Season