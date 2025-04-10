Left Menu

KKR's Resilience Paves Way for Crucial IPL Clash Against CSK

Venkatesh Iyer, vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, underscores team adaptability before a crucial IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Despite a narrow four-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer is optimistic about KKR's performance and places importance on mindset over statistics, highlighting the significance of versatility in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:38 IST
KKR's Resilience Paves Way for Crucial IPL Clash Against CSK
Venkatesh Iyer (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has highlighted the team's adaptability ahead of their decisive IPL 2025 face-off against Chennai Super Kings. Despite a narrow four-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer remains upbeat about their form. During a press conference on Thursday, he emphasized the evenly contested nature of the previous match, saying, "We played some very good cricket last time around."

When asked about leveraging their spin attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy, Iyer downplayed strategizing for specific conditions. Instead, he stressed on preparing for good cricket conditions, underscoring the essence of professional sport. "A champion team must perform well under all conditions," he stated confidently, also emphasizing his focus on mindset over statistics.

In their last match, Lucknow Super Giants' batsmen Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh outperformed KKR, securing a narrow four-run victory at Eden Gardens. This win propelled the Super Giants to fourth place in the standings with six points, while KKR's slip to sixth reflects the tight competition in IPL 2025. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025